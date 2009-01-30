Adult Cosmetic Orthodontics

Did you know 90% of adults can have beautiful, straight, white teeth in just 6 months? This can be achieved by simply using orthodontics and bleaching. Yes, this can really be done. Adults mostly have crowding of their front teeth, while the back teeth are straight. It isn’t necessary or advisable to move the back teeth since crowding of the front teeth can be solved by the following techniques: To make room, in order to straighten teeth when there is mild to moderate crowding, “slenderizing” (sanding in between the teeth) is done. This creates slightly smaller teeth (you can’t see or feel the difference). Yet, this creates enough clearance to allow alignment without moving the back teeth. For severe crowding of the lower arch, one of the front teeth (incisor) will be extracted to give the clearance for straightening the rest of the teeth, again without moving the back teeth. When combining these techniques with advances in wire and bracket design, you can see how teeth can be straightened much faster; with less discomfort and aggravation. Last of all, the actual braces are less noticeable, since we can use clear brackets and sometimes clear trays (Invisalign®) for tooth movement. This helps in preventing possible lack of self-confidence or embarrassment.