A filling is a material that fills a hole or cavity in a tooth. Dentists call it a restoration since it restores missing tooth structure. Delmarva Dental Services primarily offers composite fillings. They also offer inlays, which are similar to fillings in that they fill the tooth but superior to fillings in their longevity.
The number of surfaces replaced on the tooth characterizes fillings. There are one, two, three and four surface fillings. The more surfaces restored the higher the fee.
Delmarva Dental Services warranties fillings for five years.
