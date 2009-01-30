Non-Surgical Gum Treatment

Treating periodontal disease (gum disease) nonsurgically involves a procedure called scaling and root planing . It usually involves a series of visits. At the visit, tartar (calculus) and plaque (biofilm) is removed from the root surfaces using special instruments. It is done in sections of the mouth using local anesthesia. The areas are also irrigated with an antibacterial rinse. Since the biofilm is disrupted the bacteria can be reached by the antibacterial rinse. Tartar is the hard calcified material that forms on teeth from plaque (biofilm) buildup. This tartar irritates the gums and is an obstacle to plaque removal. After tarter removal it becomes easier for you to remove the plaque. At your first visit, we provide you with a Braun 7000 electric toothbrush to use at home. The dental hygienist who performs the scaling and root planing at Delmarva Dental Services will educate you in using the Braun for plaque (biofilm), flossing and other home care devices.