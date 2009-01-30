Child's First Dental Visit

Delmarva Dental Services considers the treatment of children to be a very important responsibility. Unpleasant dental experiences as a child can cause adults to be apprehensive in seeking dental care. Our goal is to make every appointment a pleasant experience. We recommend an “Early Child Exam” visit for children 6 months to 3 years of age. This is a “show and tell” introduction to the dental environment. As these children become more comfortable with our office surroundings and staff, we gradually introduce other services such as x-rays, fluoride treatments and preventive sealants. Each child will become familiar and comfortable in his or her own time; therefore we make an effort not to rush them.



Early dental visits will also help prevent future problems in dental health. Dietary and oral hygiene habits, fluoride intake, and cavity suscepatbility are assessed. In addition, oral habits and airway evaluation help us determine potential teeth and jaw developmental problems. Diagnosed at an early age, this approach will save you time and money. It will also prevent your child from unnecessary treatment and allowing them to grow up with a positive attitude toward dental care instead of dreading the thought of going to the dentist.