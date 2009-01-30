Are Your Dentures Killing You?

Many of our elderly are suffering needlessly. They are becoming weak and their life spans are being shortened due to malnutrition. Some are declining rapidly while others slowly and subtly. It is happening, right here, in our nursing facilities and in our homes. This malnutrition comes from an inability to chew food adequately due to poor fitting dentures.

The jawbone shrinks from years of wearing dentures. Now the dentures move and there is little bone to hold them in place. Meats and high fiber foods like vegetables and breads are avoided because the chewing force is not strong enough, leaving the high fatty foods for consumption. Studies have shown that this type of diet can limit one’s life span and increase the risk of illness.

This tragedy can be prevented by placing “implants” (titanium cylinders) in the remaining bone. Attachments are placed in the denture, which fit over the implants. This will hold the denture in place where greater biting forces can be generated. Many times this can be accomplished in one dental visit. In other instances it may take a number of visits over a period of time. My greatest reward is when patients tell me how they are now able to eat foods that they hadn’t been able to eat in years.

Don’t let yourself or your loved ones suffer from malnutrition due to poor fitting dentures.