Traditional Implants

A dental implant is a titanium cylinder that is placed in the jawbone to replace missing teeth. Various attachments can be connected to the implants that are connected to artificial teeth replacements. These replacements can be removable or fixed.



A crown (cap) can be made to attach to one implant or several crowns to several implants and crowns. A bridge can be attached to one or more implants with artificial teeth in between the implants. Dentures can be made to screw into five or more implants or to snap over two to four implants. Existing dentures can be modified to snap over two to four implants. The more implants holding a denture the more secure, less bulky and the greater the biting force.



There are three types of dental implants: Traditional and Mini Implants and Transitional. Transitional implants are a recent development. They are placed with traditional implants. A denture can be secured to the transitional implants while the traditional implants are healing. When the traditional implants are ready to support the denture, the transitional implants are removed. Mini implants are also a recent development. They are smaller and simpler to place than traditional implants. They can be used to secure an existing denture as soon as they are placed.



Patients must regularly clean around all implants. They also should be professionally cleaned every 3 to 4 months. Attachments will need regular maintenance such as cleaning, screw replacement, screw tightening and part replacement. There is a fee for all of these procedures as well as your treatment selections. Also, we the staff and doctors at Delmarva Dental Services will be more than happy to answer any of your questions.