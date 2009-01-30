Mini Implants

The "Mini Implant Denture Stabilization" (MIDS) process involves several appointments , however your lower denture can be stabilized at the first appointment . During the first visit you will have either 2, 3 or 4 mini implants placed with local anesthetic. The implants are inserted into the jawbone. Your existing lower denture is relined with soft plastic. This allows your denture to slip over the implants for better stability. You will be checked at a follow-up visit in one week or sooner if necessary. In three weeks you will return to have the soft reline removed from your denture. Metal housings with rubber gaskets are placed in the underside of your denture using a hard plastic reline material. These gaskets snap over the implants making the denture even more secure. A few appointments may be needed for adjustments to your denture. You will then need regular cleanings of your implants, x-rays, gasket replacement and occasional repairs. There will be a fee for these procedures. The implants and gaskets will need to be maintained by brushing with an end-tufted brush at least once daily.