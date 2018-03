Implants are placed in the jawbone; attachments are connected to them and artificial single teeth or multiple teeth are connected to the attachments. The implant acts like the tooth root under the gum. The abutment is attached to the implant with a screw that connects into the implant. It is like the part of the tooth that sticks out of the gum. A crown is cemented or screwed onto the abutment similar to a crown placed on a tooth.



