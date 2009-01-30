Bonded or Maryland Bridge

This is a fixed bridge with a fake tooth with exterior metal retainers (like wings) that wrap around adjacent teeth. The retainers are usually not visible. The fake tooth is porcelain fused to metal. The metal is inside the porcelain and not visible. The appliance is cemented via the retainers to the teeth. It is a conservative bridge in that very little of the adjacent tooth structure is removed during the procedure. Its’ disadvantages are that the metal retainers sometimes shine through the retainer teeth, making them look gray. Since the retainers do not fully cover the adjacent teeth it is not as retentive as a full coverage bridge and may come loose.