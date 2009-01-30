Bone Grafting

Bone grafting is one type of periodontal (gum) surgery . It is also used for extractions and implants as well. Thirty years ago there was very little bone grafting done around teeth in dentistry. Most treatment for gum disease was resective in nature. The goal of bone grafting is to place a substance in an area that has insufficient bone and stimulate the body to make bone. Insufficient bone can occur from periodontal disease and after tooth extraction. Various materials can be used in bone grafting. Some are used separately and others can be combined. Most materials are similar in nature, allowing them to dissolve gradually by your body. They differ in their ability to stimulate the body to make bone. Some of the substances used today are: bone taken from another part of your body like the jaw, cadaver bone, cow bone, fetal pig embryonic cells, calcium compounds, glass and acrylic. Delmarva Dental Services will discuss your options with you and determine the best method for your situation.