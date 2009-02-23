What is Assisted Living?

If you or a family member needs additional assistance to enjoy life to its fullest, a home-like setting filled with care and kindness may make all the difference. Assisted Living provides a safe and active lifestyle with the assurance that your needs are met professionally and compassionately with the highest standards of care.





At the John B. Parsons Assisted Living Community we are recognized as a pioneer of assisted living facilities on the Eastern Shore of Maryland. Our community has served seniors in the Salisbury area with devotion and dignity for over 100 years.



As part of the Harrison Senior Living family, the John B. Parsons Assisted Living Community accommodates residents in a beautiful, stately mansion on lovely landscaped grounds. The interior boasts an elegant ambiance enhanced with fine art and antiques that complement the historic architecture of the residence. Family members and friends enjoy visiting in cozy parlors and sunrooms or spend the day on porches filled with rockers, lively conversation and laughter.



Accommodations are private suites of varying sizes. Reasonable daily rates include home cooked meals with restaurant-style service. An abundance of stimulating activities make each day unique.



Staff is available 24 hours a day to assist with activities of daily living, medication management and a helping hand when needed. As an added convenience, rehabilitation services are available on site to assure our residents maintain maximum independence. Please visit HarrisonSeniorLiving.com for information about the many amenities available at John B. Parsons. We are pet friendly, too!