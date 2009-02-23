What is skilled nursing?

Nursing Homes, or Skilled Nursing Facilities, are designed for seniors who are in need of 24-hour nursing care. Nursing Facilities provide many of the same residential components of other senior care options including room and board, personal care, protection supervision, and may offer other types of therapy. Their onsite medical staff sets them apart from other types of senior housing. Nursing care is provided by registered nurses (RN), licensed practical nurses (LPN), and nurses aides at all hours of the day.
Harrison Senior Living
Harrison Senior Living of Georgetown:
Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation
110 West North Street
Georgetown, DE 19947
Phone: (302) 856-4574
Snow Hill Nursing & Rehabilitation:
Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation
430 West Market Street
Snow Hill, MD 21863
Phone: (410) 632-3755
The John B. Parsons Assisted Living Community
300 Lemmon Hill Lane
Salisbury, MD 21801
Phone: (410) 742-1432
Harrison Senior Living of Coatesville
Assisted Living & Independent Apartments
300 Strode Avenue
Coatesville, PA 19320
Phone: (610) 384-6310