What is rehabilitation?

Rehabilitation is a therapeutic process which helps you regain strength, relearn skills or find new ways of doing things after a serious injury, illness or surgery.

Types of Rehabilitation Offered:

Occupational Therapy: Process to help individuals relearn activities of daily living (i.e. everyday activities such as bathing, grooming, eating, toileting, and dressing), generally administered by a licensed therapist.

Physical Therapy: Process that includes individualized programs of exercise to improve physical mobility, often administered following a stroke, fall, or accident. Physical therapists plan and administer prescribed physical therapy treatment programs for residents to help restore their function and strength.

Speech therapy: Process to help with speaking, understanding, reading, writing and swallowing generally administered by a licensed therapist.