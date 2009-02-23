Meet Our Staff

Michael Jacobs, CEO at Harrison Senior Living

Michael Jacobs has quickly become a familiar face to the staff and residents at each of the Harrison Senior Living facilities. His outstanding professional background and his warm and enthusiastic personality are a winning combination. Michael has been in the Long Term Care field for over 31 years and has been a general accountant, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Executive Officer and President of various organizations. He is a certified Assisted Housing Manager, a licensed Certified Public Accountant, and a Nursing Home Administrator. A graduate of Eastern College in St. David's, PA, and Michael also earned his MBA from La Salle University, concentrating in Health Care Administration. He is a Fellow of the Health Care Financial Management Association and a Certified Health Care Professional as well as a Certified Aging Services Professional. Michael has presented on various Long Term Care topics such as Risk Management, Architectural Re-design of older retirement communities and Cultural Diversity initiatives at numerous Long Term Care Communities. Many professional organizations including his church Sunday school program have benefited from Michael's strong belief in volunteerism.

Carlene F. Paulette, RN, MSN Director at John B Parsons

Carlene began her career with the Harrison Group as the Director of Nursing at the John B Parsons community in Salisbury, Maryland. In this role, she became the director of John B Parsons while working on her Master's degree in nursing. Carlene completed her diploma in nursing from Macqueen Gibbs Willis School of Nursing, her baccalaureate degree from Salisbury University, and her master's degree from Western Governors University. Carlene started as a pediatric nurse, but soon realized that geriatrics and skilled nursing held her attention and devotion. She then changed her career field to geriatrics and psychiatric.

Carlene has been married to Wayne for 30 years and they have raised three children in Dorchester County, Maryland.

Sharon Dougherty, Administrator of Snow Hill

The Board of Directors of Harrison Senior Living recently appointed Sharon Dougherty as Administrator of Snow Hill. Sharon has more than 20 years' health care experience. At least eight of those years were spent at Harrison House, most recently under the tutelage of a preceptor for the state of Maryland. Sharon acted as AIT (Administrator-in-Training) for the past year.

Mrs. Dougherty, a Delmar, Md. resident, is a graduate of Salisbury University, with a BA in psychology. She began her career in Peninsula Regional Medical Center then continued to Peninsula Orthopedics and has been the primary care giver for several of her own family members. With deep roots in the Eastern Shore, Mrs. Dougherty is committed to being an advocate for the older residents of her community and their adult children, who are often family caregivers themselves.

Carole J. Daniels - Administrator

Mrs. Daniels has been the Administrator at Harrison Senior Living of Georgetown for the last ten years. This 109 bed long term care facility located in Georgetown, Delaware specializes in rehabilitation and Alzheimer and dementia care. She initially joined the Harrison Senior Living family in 1995 where she served as the Administrator at their Snow Hill, Maryland facility. As Administrator, Mrs. Daniels has complete responsibility for the daily operations of the facility including all clinical and business functions. She is licensed as a Nursing Home Administrator in both Maryland and Delaware. Prior to joining Harrison Senior Living she was the Administrator for several other nursing and rehabilitation centers on the Eastern Shore. Mrs. Daniels achieved her certification in Nursing Home Administration from the George Washington University and obtained her first position in 1982 as the Administrator at Laurelwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Elkton, Maryland. Before pursuing her career as an Administrator, she held various positions at this facility including Social Services and Medical Records.

Mrs. Daniels first entered health care at the V.A. Hospital at Perry Point, Maryland where she worked for nine years in the Medical Records Division, Laboratory and Pathology Division and as the Administrative Assistant to the Hospital Director.