Activities of Daily Living - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Click to visit our website

Activities of Daily Living

Eating, bathing, dressing, toileting, transferring (walking). Problems with two or more of the ADL's could be a signal that your loved one may need to consider residing in an assisted living facility or a skilled nursing facility.

Other concerns are confusion, falling, failure to take medicine, not eating, incontinence, etc. If a family member or loved one is experiencing problems with any of these concerns or any activities of daily living, contact their health care professional as soon as possible.

Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices