Eating, bathing, dressing, toileting, transferring (walking). Problems with two or more of the ADL's could be a signal that your loved one may need to consider residing in an assisted living facility or a skilled nursing facility.
Other concerns are confusion, falling, failure to take medicine, not eating, incontinence, etc. If a family member or loved one is experiencing problems with any of these concerns or any activities of daily living, contact their health care professional as soon as possible.
|
Harrison Senior Living
Harrison Senior Living of Georgetown:
Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation
110 West North Street
Georgetown, DE 19947
Phone: (302) 856-4574
Snow Hill Nursing & Rehabilitation:
Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation
430 West Market Street
Snow Hill, MD 21863
Phone: (410) 632-3755
The John B. Parsons Assisted Living Community
300 Lemmon Hill Lane
Salisbury, MD 21801
Phone: (410) 742-1432
Harrison Senior Living of Coatesville
Assisted Living & Independent Apartments
300 Strode Avenue
Coatesville, PA 19320
Phone: (610) 384-6310