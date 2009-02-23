Eating, bathing, dressing, toileting, transferring (walking). Problems with two or more of the ADL's could be a signal that your loved one may need to consider residing in an assisted living facility or a skilled nursing facility.

Other concerns are confusion, falling, failure to take medicine, not eating, incontinence, etc. If a family member or loved one is experiencing problems with any of these concerns or any activities of daily living, contact their health care professional as soon as possible.