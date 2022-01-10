Anonymous Donor Offers to Pay Legal Fees for Seaford City Council's Controversial Ordinance

SEAFORD, Del, - Yet another wrinkle in the ongoing abortion ordinance debate in Seaford. At the center of the issue is the ordinance that focuses on the disposal of fetal remains after an abortion. However, an anonymous donor has stepped up to help the city defend its controversial ordinance.
Everything is in limbo right now as the council voted to basically pause the ordinance last month.
Mayor of Seaford, David Genshaw says state lawmakers will determine the next step. If that step is moving forward with the ordinance, the Mayor says someone is willing to help finance the city's legal defense against any lawsuits.
"At the very beginning of this conversation, we were all very much aware that this could have some legal consequences and we were blessed to have an individual step up, a local individual, say they would cover that. There's been some interest around who this person is and this person wishes to remain anonymous and they would not fund it individually. They would fund it through a group like Delaware Strong Families," says Mayor Genshaw.
Several organizations including the ACLU of Delaware have threatened litigation.
"The catch is that a stay is not permanent, that at any point in the future, Seaford City Council could choose to remove that stay and they can put that law in full effect and we believe that the law very clearly undermines a persons constitutional right to an abortion," says the Executive Director of the ACLU of Delaware, Mike Brickner.
Brickner says he already sent a message to the City Council informing them this ordinance is subject to legal challenge.
The Mayor tells WBOC there is no exact date as to when Delaware state lawmakers will make a final decision on this ordinance; however, Mayor Genshaw says he's confident that whatever they decide will be best for the city.