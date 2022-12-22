Forecast updated on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at 4:10 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Rain ending by 11 PM. Windy with Temperatures steady or rising. Low 48-54°. Winds: E/SE 12-22 mph.
Friday: Showers about early. Sharply colder by midday, with some wet snowflakes in the afternoon. Winds increasing, with windchill's below zero by mid-evening. High 49° before 10 AM. Winds: SW/W 17-36 mph. Winds gusting to 42 mph near open water late. Temps. will fall to well below freezing by late afternoon.
Friday Night: Windy and sharply colder. Winds will gust to over 35 mph with wind chills near -5 to -14¯ by sunrise. Low 13-15°. Winds: W/NW 16-30 mph.
Christmas Eve Day: Windy and cold. Clear skies, with wind chills below 10 degrees all day. High 25-27°. Winds: W/NW 14-28 mph. Winds gusting to 30 mph near open water. Temps. will fall to 20 degrees by later in the evening.
Forecast Discussion:
Rain will continue tonight with a real soaking in most spots. Rainfall may exceed 1.25 inches in some places by sunrise. It will be breezy and very mild tonight with most spots seeing temps. above 47 degrees all night! Winds will increase to 16-26 mph from the SE later tonight.
Friday will start wet and very mild. Temps. may be near 50° by late morning, with showers and gusty SE winds at 15-28 mph. An Arctic cold front will pass through Delmarva around 10 AM to Noon, and temps. will drop very rapidly behind it. We will likely fall below freezing by dark, and there may be some snowflakes in the air. Skies will clear some in the evening, but some snow flurries or even a snow shower is possible.
Christmas Eve will be very cold, with high temps. on Christmas Eve around 26°. Christmas Eve night will be bitterly cold and windy, with lows near 18-19 and wind chills near 5°.
Winds will diminish on Christmas Day, but afternoon temps. will only reach 28-29°. It will still be very breezy on Christmas with dangerous wind chills.
This will be the coldest Christmas Eve and Christmas since 1989.
Travelers should make sure they have very warm clothing in case of travel delays or a breakdown. Snow squalls will make travel very hazardous over parts of Pennsylvania and New York Friday and Friday night.
In the longer range: Monday will be cold, with lows near 17 and temps. will climb to around 33° in the afternoon. Milder weather will arrive by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week as temps. reach the 40's in the afternoon. Temps. will be near 50 by Thursday of next week as milder air sweeps back across most of the Eastern U.S. And Canada. No rain is expected through at least Wednesday of next week.
The average low for early December is 31°, with a high temp. of 49°.