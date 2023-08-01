Assateague Island, Md.- Park rangers at Assateague Island National Seashore are noticing large holes that beach-goers are digging up but not covering.
On a Facebook post, the park said while it is fun to dig in the sand, the holes can cause injuries to people or even horses. The park said rangers even dig holes themselves to show visitors the different layers of sand. Liz Davis with the park says rangers have to drive on the beach at night and these holes can easily be missed. Liz Davis with the park says rangers don't have the proper equipment or time for the task of filling holes in.
"We do try and fill them in when we see them normally it means our hands and feet, trying to fill it back in at least so it's not as deep as it was," said Davis.
Sydney Altemose with Horse Management on the island says these holes can add a layer of stress in tense moments.
"When we're on the beach responding to a horse call which can be stressful for our visitors because horses are raiding getting into food. We need to respond as quickly as possible and maintain horse and visitor safety. These holes really inhibit that and effect us doing our job," said Altemose.
Davis says there is also a concern around sea turtles, and if they should get stuck in a hole and are unable to climb back out to sea.