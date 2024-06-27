BLACKWATER NATIONAL WILDLIFE REFUGE, MD– The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) announced 2024-2025 season deer hunting permits will be available for Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge starting July 9.
The agency asks those purchasing permits to mind the following regulations:
Each hunter needs their own permit
Stands and blinds must be removed daily
Deer drives are only allowed during January shotgun hunts
State-issued sika deer stamps are required to hunt sika deer
For dates and additional regulations, visit www.fws.gov/refuge/blackwater.
Permits can be purchased at www.recreation.gov or by phone at 877-444-6777 starting at 10 a.m. on July 9, according to USFWS.
Permits for adults range in price from $10 to $40, with youth permits available free of charge. There is a non-refundable $6 reservation fee for all permits.