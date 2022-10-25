CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A Dorchester County man is facing assault charges after allegedly beating and threatening his girlfriend with a gun.
According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to 5415 Moose Lodge Road in Cambridge for a reported domestic disturbance in progress. When they arrived, they learned Dion Lamar Edmonds, 49, had allegedly assaulted his girlfriend and held a pistol to her head.
Edmonds was arrested and charged with first degree assault, reckless endangerment, using a firearm during a crime of violence, loaded handgun on person, second degree assault and carrying a handgun.
Edmonds was ordered held without bond.