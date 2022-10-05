CAPE HENLOPEN, De. --- The remnants of Hurricane Ian battered the Cape Henlopen coastline as a nor'easter, making it the second one the area has seen this year. It's still a bit breezy with a little mist in the air but, nothing compared to the last few days. Julie Kelly is just happy to be able to get outdoors.
"It's just great to be out today after being indoors for four and a half days," Kelly said.
Days of wind exceeding 20 mph along with wind gusts reaching up to 30 mph at times left the beach with apparent damage. Jesse Hayden the engineering program manager of Delaware natural resources and environmental control DNREC says now that the weather is slowly improving officials will be able to assess that damage.
"I think we're out of the woods now in terms of significant erosion," Hayden says. "Now we can take stock of the debris and start to clean that up."
Some of the clean-up is replenishing the dunes that were repaired after the first nor'easter this year.
"Sand that was used for beach replenishment was then eroded. That's kind of the process that's expected behavior," Hayden says. "We know they are not going to last forever when we do nourishment projects"
Overall people like Leslie Jennings are grateful that beach erosion was all that we saw from this storm.
"We were blessed to not get hit as hard as our neighbors to the south," Jennings said. "I wish them all the luck in the world with recovering."
And now that the storm is moving farther out to sea we can get back to enjoy some sunny fall weather real soon.