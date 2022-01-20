...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Wet Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of one to two
inches along with rapidly falling temperatures to near freezing.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland and central, east
central, eastern, north central and south central Virginia.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For the latest road conditions in Virginia or Maryland, please
call 5 1 1. For the latest road information in North Carolina, go
to http://DriveNC.gov.
&&