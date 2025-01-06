Weather Alert

...BLACK ICE POSSIBLE ON AREA ROADWAYS... As temperatures drop below freezing early this morning, any remaining moisture on area roadways will freeze, which could result in black ice. The threat for black ice will continue through the mid morning hours. Motorists will need to be alert to the possibility of slick spots. Motorists should exercise caution while driving...especially on bridges and overpasses. Allow for extra time to reach your destination and avoid sudden stops or accelerations.