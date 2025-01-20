...FREEZING SPRAY ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST
TUESDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Freezing Spray Advisory, moderate accumulation
of freezing spray. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest
winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from North Beach MD to Smith Point VA,
Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River,
and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding
Bloodsworth Island.
* WHEN...For the Freezing Spray Advisory, until 10 AM EST
Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 AM EST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in freezing spray is hazardous.
Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic components
inoperative. Ice accretion on decks and superstructures may
result in some loss of stability. Conditions will be hazardous
to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should prepare for ice accumulation on their vessel and
consider altering plans to avoid or mitigate these hazardous
conditions.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&