...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM
EST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with
gusts up to 40 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft. For the Small Craft
Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt
and waves 2 to 4 ft expected.
* WHERE...Tidal Potomac River from Key Bridge to Smith Point VA,
and Chesapeake Bay and adjoining estuaries north of Smith
Point VA.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 6 PM EST this evening. For
the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to 1 PM EST
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for hazardous conditions.
&&