...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 6 PM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt
expected.
* WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA,
Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA and
Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth
Island.
* WHEN...From 9 AM to 6 PM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING
TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3
inches.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland and central, east central,
eastern, and north central Virginia.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 1 PM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Maryland, call 511 for
road information. In Virginia, call 511 for road information.
&&