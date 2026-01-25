...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM MONDAY TO 2 AM EST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northeast winds 10 to 20
kt with gusts up to 25 kt. For the Gale Warning, northwest
winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and waves 2 to 5 ft
expected.
* WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA,
Patuxent River to Broomes Island MD and Tangier Sound and the
inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 PM EST this
afternoon. For the Gale Warning, from 6 AM Monday to 2 AM EST
Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for hazardous conditions.
&&