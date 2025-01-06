...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
* WHERE...Tidal Potomac River from Key Bridge to Cobb Island MD,
Chesapeake Bay north of Sandy Point MD, Patapsco River
including Baltimore Harbor, Chester River to Queenstown MD,
and Patuxent River to Broomes Island MD.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for hazardous conditions.
&&