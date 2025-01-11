...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE TUESDAY
NIGHT...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
waves 2 to 4 ft possible.
* WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA,
Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, and
Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth
Island.
* WHEN...From Tuesday evening through late Tuesday night.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of freezing spray are possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.
