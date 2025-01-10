...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4
inches.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland and central, east central,
eastern, and north central Virginia.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow is expected between
midnight and 7 AM Saturday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Maryland, call 511 for
road information. In Virginia, call 511 for road information.
&&