Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. Low near 25F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. Low near 25F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.