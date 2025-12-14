Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Windy. Snow will end this morning giving way to mostly cloudy conditions this afternoon. Morning high of 33F with temps falling to near 20. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 18F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph.