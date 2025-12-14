Closed Today
Forecast Updated on Sunday, December 14, 2025, at 5:25am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak. More weatherSnow flies across Delmarva to end the weekend, bitter cold to start the week!
