Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Rain and snow this morning. The rain and snow will change to all rain by the afternoon hours. High 38F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain ending overnight. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.