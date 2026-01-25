...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow and sleet accumulations between
2 and 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...In Maryland, Inland Worcester, coastal Worcester,
Somerset, and Wicomico Counties. In Virginia, Accomack County.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. In Maryland, call 511 for road
information. In Virginia, call 511 for road information.
&&