Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations between 4 and 6 inches. A glaze of ice is possible. * WHERE...In Maryland, Inland Worcester, Maryland Beaches, Somerset, and Wicomico Counties. In Virginia, Accomack County. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 7 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. In Maryland, call 511 for road information. In Virginia, call 511 for road information. &&