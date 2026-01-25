...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Tidal Potomac River from Key Bridge to Smith Point VA,
Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA, Patuxent
River to Broomes Island MD, and Tangier Sound and the inland
waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM EST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
