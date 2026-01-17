...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM EST
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to two
inches.
* WHERE...Dorchester, Inland Worcester, the Maryland Beaches,
Somerset, and Wicomico Counties.
* WHEN...From 10 AM to 10 PM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The advisory may need to be expanded
southward with future updates if the snow forecast continues to
trend upward.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 511 for road
information.
&&