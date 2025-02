Weather Alert

...BLOWOUT TIDES CONTINUE TODAY, PARTICULARLY AROUND TIMES OF LOW TIDE... Although a snapback has led to some rise in water levels, expect tidal anomalies to fall again today as northwesterly flow increases behind a cold front. A blustery northwesterly wind will help drop water levels to around 1 to 1.5 feet below mean lower low water across the tidal Potomac, as well as western shores of the Chesapeake Bay. Anomalies remain low through Friday given the persistent northwesterly winds. Mariners should check navigation charts and be careful not to ground your vessel, particularly when boating away from the main channel.