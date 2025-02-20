Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay main channel north of Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Chester River to Queenstown MD, Eastern Bay, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 1 PM EST this afternoon. For the Gale Warning, from 1 PM this afternoon to 10 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for hazardous conditions. &&