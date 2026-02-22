Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Windy. Snow during the morning will taper off during the afternoon but it will remain cloudy. High around 40F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low around 25F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.