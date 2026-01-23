Sunday service cancelled
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM EST SATURDAY... ...FREEZING SPRAY ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 10 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft expected. For the Freezing Spray Advisory, moderate accumulation of freezing spray expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Patuxent River to Broomes Island MD and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM EST Saturday. For the Freezing Spray Advisory, from 7 PM this evening to 1 PM EST Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 AM to 10 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in freezing spray is hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic components inoperative. Ice accretion on decks and superstructures may result in some loss of stability. Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should prepare for ice accumulation on their vessel and consider altering plans to avoid or mitigate these hazardous conditions. Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for hazardous conditions. &&
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Confidence is increasing in widespread snow, sleet, and freezing rain. This may result in major impacts in infrastructure and transportation. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland and central, east central, and north central Virginia. * WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will become slick and hazardous. The combination of significant snow and ice accumulation on power lines and tree limbs may cause widespread and long-lasting power outages. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&
...COLD WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM FRIDAY TO 10 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills between 5 below to 5 above is expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland and central, east central, eastern, north central, south central, and southeast Virginia. * WHEN...From 8 PM Friday to 10 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills as low as 5 above could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Make frequent checks on older family, friends, and neighbors. Ensure portable heaters are used correctly. Do not use generators or grills inside. &&
DELMARVA - Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak is calling for a significant weather event this weekend as a winter storm approaches the peninsula. More weatherSnowfall expected across Delmarva before transitioning to ice and rain Sunday
Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023.
