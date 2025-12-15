...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS
MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...For the Low Water Advisory, abnormally low water
levels. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 20
kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft.
* WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from North Beach MD to Smith Point VA,
Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Choptank
River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, Patuxent
River to Broomes Island MD, and Tangier Sound and the inland
waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island.
* WHEN...For the Low Water Advisory, until 10 AM EST this
morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 1 PM EST this
afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Below
normal water levels will result in hazardous navigating
conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due
to below normal water levels.
