Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon. High 44F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Snow likely. Low 23F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.