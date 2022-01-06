...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT
TONIGHT TO 10 AM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
* WHERE...Dorchester and Wicomico Counties.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For the latest road conditions in Virginia or Maryland, please
call 5 1 1. For the latest road information in North Carolina, go
to http://DriveNC.gov.
&&