Closed Tomorrow
- Lauren Miller
Road crews in Dorchester County are working around the clock as snow accumulates across the region. Plows and salt trucks were out Tuesday aft… More weatherCrews Plan to Focus on Neighborhood Roads as Snow Falls in Dorchester County
Lauren Miller
Video Journalist
Lauren knew she wanted to work as a reporter when one of her professors invited a local TV news reporter to talk about her successes and learning experiences on how she got to where she is today. Lauren's beat is the Midshore and specializes in stories on the Chesapeake Bay, juvenile crime, and tourism on the Eastern Shore.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today