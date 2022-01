Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SUNDAY... ...BLIZZARD WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Blowing snow. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of the Maryland and Virginia Eastern Shore. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. For the latest road conditions in Virginia or Maryland, please call 5 1 1. &&