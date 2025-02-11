Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy wet snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 1 to 2 inches. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland and southeast Virginia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. In Maryland, call 511 for road information. In Virginia, call 511 for road information. Persons should delay all travel if possible. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility. Leave plenty of room between you and the motorist ahead of you, and allow extra time to reach your destination. Avoid sudden braking or acceleration, and be especially cautious on hills or when making turns. Make sure your car is winterized and in good working order. &&