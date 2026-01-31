...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
MIDNIGHT EST SUNDAY NIGHT...
...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO
10 AM EST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 20 kt
with gusts up to 30 kt. For the Gale Warning, north winds 25
to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and waves 3 to 6 ft expected.
For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, heavy freezing spray at
a rate of 2 cm per hour or greater expected, and may rapidly
accumulate on vessels.
* WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA
and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding
Bloodsworth Island.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 PM EST this
evening. For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to
midnight EST Sunday night. For the Heavy Freezing Spray
Warning, from 1 AM to 10 AM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is
hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic
components inoperative. Rapid ice accretion on decks and
superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of
stability. Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should prepare for dangerous accumulation of ice on
their vessel. If possible, remain in port, avoid the warning area
or conduct mitigation.
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for hazardous conditions.
&&