...COLD WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM FRIDAY TO 10 AM
EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills between 5 below to 5 above is
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland and central, east central,
eastern, north central, south central, and southeast Virginia.
* WHEN...From 8 PM Friday to 10 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills as low as 5 above could result in
hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Make frequent checks on older family, friends, and neighbors. Ensure
portable heaters are used correctly. Do not use generators or grills
inside.
&&