Weather Alert

...ICY CONDITIONS OVERNIGHT AND FRIDAY MORNING... Accumulating snow has ended across central and south central Virginia and most of the lower eastern shore, but temperatures are at or below freezing and will continue to fall into the 20s overnight and through the Friday morning commute. Motorists will need to be alert for slick spots and patches of black ice, especially on untreated surfaces, and bridges and overpasses. Allow for extra time to reach your destination and avoid sudden stops or accelerations.