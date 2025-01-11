...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
6 AM EST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt
expected.
* WHERE...Chesapeake Bay and adjoining estuaries north of Smith
Point VA, and Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point
VA.
* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 6 AM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&